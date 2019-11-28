Mindtree Recognized by ISG for Innovative Managed and Public Cloud Services

Mindtree has been positioned as a Rising Star in three categories as part of the ISG Provider Lens Quadrant report on “Public Cloud – Solutions & Service Partners 2019.”

Mindtree was recognized as a Rising Star in the ‘Managed Public Cloud Services’ category in the U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ report, and in the ‘Public Cloud Transformation Services’ category in both the U.S. and Global reports.

While most enterprises today have a cloud presence, few maximize the vast opportunities that the cloud enables. With 35 leading industry partnerships and 12 cloud-native, industry-specific business platforms, Mindtree’s end-to-end, holistic cloud expertise helps customers accelerate the speed of migration, achieve organizational cloud transformation and unlock the benefits of their investment.

“Building agile, cloud-native platforms and solutions that align with unique business objectives requires experience that spans industries and multiple use cases,” said Manas Chakraborty, Global Head of Enterprise Service Lines for Mindtree. “In order for us to provide this end-to-end support to our customers and help them optimize their cloud potential, Mindtree has made significant investments to bolster our expertise and capabilities across domains. This recognition from ISG acknowledges the value of these investments and our ability to help customers enable rapid digital transformation and customer-focused improvements.”