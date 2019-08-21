Mindtree Named US Market Leader in IoT Consulting and Services by ISG

Mindtree has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in the Consulting and Services quadrant in the U.S. ISG Provider Lens 2019 – “IoT report”. Mindtree was also recognized as a ‘Rising Star’ in the report’s Connected Cars quadrant.

The ISG Provider Lens global report evaluates the IoT capabilities of 35 providers across six quadrants: Consulting and Services, Managed Solutions and Services, Connected Cars, Manufacturing, Smart Building and Infrastructure, and IoT Platforms. In addition to the leadership ranking in the U.S. market, ISG named Mindtree a ‘Rising Star’ for the Consulting and Services quadrant in the global report. Mindtree’s key IoT strengths cited by the analyst firm include:

Focused services and centers of excellence in the U.S.: More than 40 percent of Mindtree’s IoT consulting and services are centered on U.S.-based clients. This is supported by the company’s U.S.-based centers of excellence with focused services for key verticals, notably retail, manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, travel, transport and hospitality, high tech, financial services and insurance.

Three-fold connected strategy: Mindtree’s strategy for a connected ecosystem revolves around the three principles of key partnership: collaboration with certain providers in the areas of connectivity, automation and devices, and using its own solutions and offerings wherever they meet requirements.

Safety and security services: Mindtree provides application security and has services for assessment and mapping, OS security, patching and patch levels, management and monitoring to keep operating systems up to date in its implementations. It also offers Identity Access Management (IAM) definition and implementation services plus ongoing management and support as part of the authorization and authentication process.

“Mindtree is deeply engaged with its clients to harness the power of the internet of things to better connect assets and people, develop new business models and give their business a competitive advantage,” said Raj Deshpande, Vice President, Enterprise Reimagination Business at Mindtree. “ISG’s recognition is a strong proof point of the value we bring to our clients in delivering new connected experiences through our end-to-end strategy and consulting capabilities.”

“With its three-pronged strategy of in-house technology innovation, platforms and strategic partnerships, Mindtree serves its customers across geographies and industries with its ‘metal to cloud’ capability,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The company focuses on ‘digital next’ in building connected, cognitive and edge-enabled processes, and is a leader in offering cloud-based car infotainment solutions.”

The ISG Provider Lens 2019 – “IoT – Transformational Services, Technology, Solutions, Platforms and Industries” research study analyses the relevant software vendors and service providers in the Global market, based on a multi-phased research and analysis process, and positions these providers based on the ISG Research methodology.