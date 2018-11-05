Mindtree Named an IoT Technology Services Leader in Zinnov Zones Report

Mindtree has been ranked in the leadership zone in nine categories of the Zinnov Zones service provider ratings for IoT (Internet of Things) Technology Services 2018.

Mindtree was positioned in the leadership zone of “Overall IoT Services,” along with IoT Engineering, System Integration and Deployment, Connected Vehicles, Predictive Maintenance, Customer 360, Sensors and Devices Competency, Platform and Application Competency, and Communications Competency.

The growth of IoT-based devices and services to enrich customer experiences, combined with disruptive new technologies like artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and blockchain, is accelerating the pace of change in enterprises. Mindtree works with clients to create transformational customer experiences, digitizing their value chain through solutions such as Asset+ and Gladius Connected Buildings.

The Zinnov Zones report is an important industry benchmark for positioning technology service providers. The ranking is based on a detailed assessment of each company’s delivery and services capabilities, scalability, growth, innovation and intellectual property, among others. The report authors also considered feedback from enterprise buyers and case studies.

“IoT with artificial intelligence at the edge is emerging as a powerful force to fundamentally change customer business models and create digital-physical solutions to reimagine customer experiences,” said Raj Deshpande, Vice President, Enterprise Reimagination Business of Mindtree. “Our deep expertise, deployed solutions and vision analytics partnerships with leading academic institutions uniquely position us as a global partner in the IoT journey of our clients.”

“The challenges around implementing IoT-based initiatives are as diverse as they are complex,” said Srinivas Rao Bhagavatula, Associate Vice President and Head of the IoT Practice, Digital Business of Mindtree. “Mindtree’s solutions for asset intelligence and context sensing, our ability to build on existing solutions and our capability of bespoke development across the IoT value-chain, enable us to serve a wide variety of customer scenarios.”

Mindtree’s positioning highlights the company’s ability to help clients leverage IoT solutions to achieve connected customer experiences, operations, and products. It also recognizes Mindtree’s end-to-end, “metal to cloud” IoT capability, from hardware and edge intelligence to cloud and analytics. With these capabilities, clients can digitize their back-end value chain, create 360-degree digital customer experiences, understand and derive actionable insights from analytics, and reimagine new services and business models.