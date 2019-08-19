Mindtree Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Mindtree this week celebrates 20 years of providing agile and collaborative technology consulting and services for enterprises looking to improve business operations and embrace digital transformation. From its humble beginnings on August 18, 1999, the company has steadily grown into an organization relentlessly committed to client service driven by forward-looking perspectives.

Mindtree now has 346 active clients and 37 office locations around the world, where its more than 21,000 strong workforce of Mindtree Minds regularly co-create powerful solutions to complex business and IT challenges.

This year, Mindtree has continued to grow its global footprint, including the recently opened On-Shore Delivery Center in Alpharetta, GA, its Silicon Valley Reimagination Center and a larger office in Minneapolis to support its growing Salesforce practice, Magnet360. Mindtree plans to open two additional major offices this fall in strategic locations across the US and Europe.

Over the past 20 years, Mindtree Minds have developed solutions and partnered with innovative companies to provide the roadmap, architecture and tools to run their businesses more efficiently and accelerate revenue growth. Solutions such as QuikDeploy a cloud-first accelerator for SAP S/4HANA® deployment, enhanced relationships with communities like Hyperledger and strengthened partnerships with Microsoft, SAP, Adobe, Salesforce and Databricks are the driving force behind Mindtree’s success. Mindtree’s leadership in bringing innovative approaches to solving client challenges have been recently recognized by several leading organizations, including ISG, Avasant and Zinnov. Earlier this year Mindtree was recognized by Lufthansa, the world’s largest airline group, as IT Services Partner of the Year.

“20 years ago this week an exceptional group of ten people founded a company with new ideas about how to help large enterprises use technology for competitive advantage. They were among the first to harness the power of Digital, while creating a unique culture that placed a premium on deep expertise and collaborative spirit,” said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and Managing Director of Mindtree. “As enterprises worldwide grapple with understanding how they can use complex technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to run their business better and engage with their customers, Mindtree is poised to be a strategic partner, to help guide the way. It’s been an incredible journey to this point, yet we’re even more excited by what the next 20 years will bring.”