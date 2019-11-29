Milestone Systems Concludes Successful MPOP Event in India

Milestone Systems held its 6th Partner Open Platform (MPOP) event in Kochi, India from 13-15 November 2019. MPOP India 2019 served to demonstrate the power of video technology through the advantages of open platform and brought together more than 140 of the industry’s most successful IP video system integrators, resellers and distributors. This year, MPOP discussed industry hot topics such as access control, intrusion detection, analytics and the latest network camera technology.

“Leveraging India’s fast-growing economy and an increasing demand for security, Milestone Systems is committed and focused on capturing the untapped opportunities in India. We are here to offer various open platform solutions to meet our end users’ security and non-security needs. Events such as MPOP serve as a great platform to further strengthen our partner relations and overall network across the country,” said Ritesh Deokar, Country Manager India, Milestone Systems.

At the event, Milestone Open Platform Community partners also showcased their Milestone-integrated solutions (integration with XProtect®), such as the latest IP cameras, server and storage hardware, video analytics, cloud solutions, access control, wireless, body worn cameras and perimeter protection. The event also saw many ‘India first’ technologies such as Eins, InnerRange, Boring Lab, Quanergy and Awiros as part of the Milestone Systems portfolio.

Sharing his experience at the event, Kandarp Jhala, Business Head, Safety and security, Sigma-byte Computers Pvt Ltd stated: “The event offered an unparalleled opportunity for education, networking, and peer-to-peer knowledge exchange. It helped partners like us learn several effective ways to generate new business leads and gain a better understanding of how the Milestone Systems community creates the best video solutions for their customers. This year’s MPOP was full of great information and updates on both strategy and portfolio. The partner and customer success stories shared were also highly valuable.”

“MPOP in Kochi provided an excellent opportunity for the world’s leading manufacturers and experts from the open platform community to come together to showcase technologies and solutions that are integrated to the open Milestone Systems software platform. I never knew that there are so many solutions built on the Milestone Systems platform. We are very excited about the future of the video technology industry in India,” said Gaurav Mangal, AGM Head SBU – Security & Surveillance, Toshniwal Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Deokar concluded, “We have been contributing to India’s flagship program ‘Smart Cities Mission’ initiative, and we are glad that participants have learned more about the infinite integration possibilities with Milestone Systems’ video management software XProtect®. In the coming years, together with our partners, we look forward to working with both government and private partners to build smarter and safer cities that will go beyond security for the future.”