MicroWorld to launch Nemasis at the 39th Gitex Technology Week

Leading cyber security giant, Microworld have announced the unveiling of their new cyber security solution, Nemasis (VAPT) at the 39th edition of Gitex Technology week, which is to be held at the World Trade Center in Dubai from the 6th to the 10th of October 2019.

MicroWorld along with its seniority team can be located at the SR F1 booth at the Sheik Rashid Hall.

Nemasis is a vulnerability management suite, which assists in implementing comprehensive GRC strategy for managing an organization’s overall governance, risk and compliance with regulations.

The brand is in accordance with the #SecureYourAccount campaign which was launched by Dubai Police earlier this year and MicroWorld, would be using Gitex 2019 as a platform to educate businesses across the world about the perils of a potent cyber-attack that could have a crippling economic effect.

Nemasis helps to uncover the weaknesses in an organization’s IT infrastructure by focusing on the areas that are vulnerable to a security breach and improves their security outcome.

Various sectors around the world have realized the need for a potent vulnerability management suite. If, the pharmaceutical sector requires organizations to comply with The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) ensuring the protection of sensitive patient data, the corporates feel the need for such a solution to prevent any network breaches from compromising their valuable data as well. Governments across the globe have also felt the necessity to safeguard their critical data since any kind of security incident could hamper the growth of the nation.

Globally, there has been a surge in the number of cyber-attacks in recent years. According to the Cost of Cybercrime study of 2019, cybercrime rose by about 11% in the last year, while it has risen by 67% in the last 5 years. Since, cyber security has become an essential part of doing business; Nemasis is all set to become the cutting edge resource in the fight against cyber threats.

SR.VP of Global Sales and Marketing, Sunil Kriplani quoted. “With the financial sector witnessing an increase in the severity and sophistication of cyber-attacks, across the globe, we are proud to present a solution to the entire sector that not only helps mitigate the threats against global economy but also helps in prevention of these attacks, protecting businesses and customers against digital malice.”

Further elaborating about Nemasis, MD & CEO of MicroWorld, Govind Rammurthy said, “With the launch of Nemasis we expect to bring a paradigm shift in the cyber security industry. Rather than relying on incident response and recover methods, with Nemasis we are introducing a more proactive and sophisticated tool that is designed to successfully recognize adversary methodology before any malevolent attack could occur. This prevention plus response method is a step taken towards the future of cybersecurity in today’s generation.”

MicroWorld houses another cyber security product range named eScan, whose solutions have been continuously, displayed and appreciated in the previous editions of Gitex.