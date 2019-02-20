Microsoft shows the way to unlock full potential of AI for India

Microsoft detailed the country’s readiness for AI in a whitepaper titled ‘Age of Intelligence’. Focusing on making India a digital economy, with modern mobile infrastructure, skilling up the workforce, and reduced data costs and cross-industry collaboration will make for an environment conducive to extend information connectivity and digital services to the underserved segments of the population, Microsoft said in a whitepaper on AI, unveiled at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) 2019.

The whitepaper titled ‘Age of Intelligence’ outlines challenges and opportunities with respect to AI and how balanced and forward looking government policies, technological advancements including growing internet penetration and connectivity will help reap benefits of digital transformation in years to come. Furthermore, Microsoft calls for the technology industry to actively partner and engage to help realize India’s global aspirations in AI, given that many of the initiatives outlined therein need technology as the backbone to achieve scale, efficiency and sustainability. Cloud infrastructure and rapid deployment of intelligent cloud services will play a key role in driving AI adoption and benefits in the country.

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India said “Our ambition is to enable a human-centered approach to AI. India is currently at an inflection point in the adoption of AI. Building on the four foundational pillars – enabling digital transformation across industries, forging coalitions for innovation, building a future-ready workforce and creating sustained societal impact will unlock and accelerate the potential of AI. All of this should be done within an over-arching ethical framework for AI development and usage.”

In this paper, Microsoft presents an industry point of view on the ‘Age of Intelligence’ that this world is embarking upon, wherein intelligence will be experienced in every facet: in products and services, in the way individuals communicate, how organizations function and collaborate, and how society and countries evolve. Microsoft AI is a vision for empowerment – for every developer to innovate, every organization to redefine industries and every individual to transform societies.