Microsoft is Public Cloud Provider of the Year for second consecutive year

Microsoft India received four prestigious awards at the Frost & Sullivan India Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Awards, held on June 21, 2018 in New Delhi. Currently in their 16th year, these awards honor and recognize companies who push boundaries of excellence and achieve landmarks to deliver business outcomes using digital and disruptive technologies in the Indian market.

Microsoft received the ‘Public Cloud Provider of the Year’ Award and the ‘Unified Communication Vendor of the Year’ awards for the second consecutive year. In addition, Microsoft also received the ‘Enterprise Team Messaging Vendor of the Year’ and the ‘Information Rights Management Vendor of the Year’ awards.

Congratulating Microsoft Corporation (India) for the award, Parminder Kaur, Associate Director, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan said, “Microsoft has been at the forefront of innovation and has enabled enterprises to transform their digital experiences. With a deep focus on empowering end users, Microsoft continues to make investments in cutting edge technology and industry solutions, backed by a strong go-to-market strategy. Its partner ecosystem, thought leadership and focus on trust, security and privacy make Microsoft an undisputed leader.”

Speaking on the occasion, Meetul Patel, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India, said, “Microsoft has made significant investments in creating the technologies for a world characterized by an intelligent edge network of devices powered by a trusted, intelligent cloud. We are pleased that our innovative new technology is helping fundamentally reshape the IT infrastructure in India to make access to the latest technologies easier for every segment of the economy.”

The award recipients were judged on a variety of parameters that included revenue growth, innovation, product portfolio diversity, key achievements, and Go-to-market Strategy. It involved in-depth primary interviews with various industry participants and secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. An elite panel of jury members comprising of prominent CIOs/CTOs from the industry evaluated the compiled data and incorporated the end-user perspective.