Micron Partners With Seven Industrial Companies to Deliver Robust and Innovative Solutions

Micron Technology, Inc. reaffirmed its three-decade commitment to the industrial market with the introduction of its Industrial Quotient (IQ) Partner Program.

Backed by Micron and other founding members such as Advantech, ATP Electronics, Greenliant, Innodisk, Kontron, Mercury Systems and Viking Technology, Micron’s IQ Partner Program promotes design solutions that deliver high-quality, robust and long-lasting products across a breadth of industrial applications such as factory automation, transportation and defense systems.

The industrial internet of things (IIoT) continues to transform the world of manufacturing at a rapid pace. This change extends automation and connectivity beyond traditional factory walls and drives demand for more data acquisition, communication, real-time analytics and data-driven decisions across a wide range of industrial verticals. The IQ Partner Program addresses the need for greater coordination and collaboration across the supply chain, which is required for designing today’s industrial solutions.

“The broad and growing deployment of IIoT applications makes choosing the right industrial memory and storage solutions more critical for embedded applications,” said Kris Baxter, vice president of marketing for the Embedded Business Unit at Micron. “The IQ Partner Program gives our industrial customers confidence that they are choosing the best products and minimizing the total cost of ownership for their IIoT designs. These selections not only help meet the functional requirements of tomorrow’s industrial solutions, but they also ensure long-term reliability and quality with simplified product lifecycle management.”

Micron memory and storage solutions remain the industry’s top choice across a variety of IIoT applications including industrial PCs (IPC), factory automation, surveillance, machine-to-machine (M2M), retail, digital signage, smart grid, fleet management and health care, as well as aerospace and defense. Members of Micron’s IQ Partner Program are committed to the development and delivery of robust industrial solutions that are optimized for the increasing demands and expectations for these critical applications.