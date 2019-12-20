Micron Names Anand Ramamoorthy as Managing Director – India

Micron Technology, a provider in memory and storage solutions, announced the appointment of Anand Ramamoorthy as managing director for its India operations. Ramamoorthy will lead and drive a growing team composed of research and development personnel, design engineers and support functions across all Micron sites in India.

“Anand will play a key role in growing our India operations and driving innovation for Micron products and solutions,” said Jeff VerHeul, senior vice president of nonvolatile engineering at Micron. “Anand’s leadership alongside our talented teams in Bengaluru and Hyderabad will help fuel Micron’s growth for many years to come.”

Micron is the fourth-largest semiconductor company in the world with revenues of US$23.4 billion in fiscal year 2019. Micron’s Bengaluru and Hyderabad operations contribute to the development of technologies behind breakthroughs in a wide range of areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, 5G and machine learning.

“Memory and storage technologies are foundational to enabling growth in AI, the cloud and 5G,” said Ramamoorthy. “Micron’s India team is developing innovative technology and products that can change the way the world accesses and manages data, and I am excited to lead this fast-growing and talented team.”

Ramamoorthy has more than 21 years of global experience in building teams, implementing business strategies, fostering innovation, growing businesses and leading organizational transformation. In prior roles, he has led teams in wireless, automotive electronics, data center and cybersecurity. Prior to joining Micron, Ramamoorthy held leadership roles at Intel, Harman, Marvel and Freescale. He spent his formative years in the United States running product divisions and engineering teams before moving back to India in 2009. Ramamoorthy has an undergraduate degree in engineering from IIT Roorkee, a Master of Science from Auburn University, Alabama, and a Master of Business Administration from Santa Clara University, California.