Micron Announces Next-Generation Crucial Ballistix Gaming Memory

Crucial, Micron’s global brand of computer memory and storage, announced its next-generation portfolio of high-performance Crucial Ballistix memory for gamers and extreme overclocking enthusiasts. Engineered using leading-edge Micron die and featuring an all-new design identity, the portfolio is comprised of two new lines: Crucial Ballistix and Crucial Ballistix MAX.

Crucial Ballistix memory line offering a range of speeds from 2400MHz to 3600MHz and densities of 4GB to 32GB, the new Ballistix line features a modernized aluminum heat spreader in black, red, or white. RGB options include 8 zones with 16 LEDs and can be customized and controlled using popular RGB software. The Crucial Ballistix lineup is available in desktop (DIMM) or laptop (SODIMM)* form factors and comes with a limited lifetime warranty1.

Crucial Ballistix MAX memory line The flagship offering within the new portfolio, Ballistix MAX memory delivers speeds from 4000MHz to 4400MHz and densities of 8GB and 16GB. Featuring high-quality extruded black aluminum heat spreaders for maximum heat dissipation, Ballistix MAX DIMM modules include integrated precision thermal sensors for real-time temperature monitoring. RGB options feature 8 zones with 16 LEDs, which can be customized and controlled with support from ASUS Aura, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light software. A removable lightbar can be replaced with a 3D printed version for ultimate personalization. Crucial Ballistix Max memory is available in desktop (DIMM) form factors and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

*Crucial Ballistix SODIMM memory is available in speeds from 2666MHz to 3200MHz and capacities of 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB. 1 Limited lifetime warranty valid everywhere except Germany, where warranty is valid for 10 years from date of purchase.

“Our new Crucial Ballistix portfolio delivers the ultimate performance in gaming memory,” said Dinesh Bahal, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, Micron Consumer Products Group. “Winning matters to us. That’s why we’ve meticulously designed and engineered our new line to offer the high speeds, low latencies, and world-class performance every gamer, builder, and overclocker needs and expects.”

The new Crucial Ballistix and Ballistix Max lines replace Micron’s existing suite of Ballistix Sport, Tactical, and Elite products and will be available February 4, 2020, at crucial.com and through select global channel partners.

“With hundreds of awards, multiple eSports championships, and numerous overclocking world records under its belt, Crucial Ballistix has been the memory of choice for gamers for over ten years,” said Teresa Kelley, Vice President and General Manager, Micron Consumer Products Group. “With this new lineup, we’re doubling down on our commitment to give gamers the quality and support they need to compete and win.”