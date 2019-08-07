Mercury Launches True Power Series Power Supply, Mercury KI250PPS PSU

Mercury, a brand of Kobian Pte Ltd, announced the Pan-India availability of their True Power series power supply. Mercury KI250PPS PSU is one of the very few PSUs available for the SOHO market which is powered with an in-built surge protector. The high efficiency design offers less noise and true protection from short circuits, power overloads, and overvoltage. This PSU series is ideal for the home & office, small business users.

Built with industrial-grade protection circuitry, this PSU offers a guaranteed 250Watt of continuous power with complete protection from short circuits, power overloads, and overvoltage. KI 250PPS comes with CB/CE/TUV compliant solution and is perfectly designed to render good quality, high performance and incredible value to users.

“Mercury’s True Power series is synonymous with the excellent balance between performance, quality and price. Featuring inbuilt surge protector, this series is targeted mainly towards home & office, small business users and is aptly suited for power fluctuations and intermittent power conditions in this rainy season,” said, Sushmita Das, Country Manager at Kobian Pte Ltd.

Equipped with high performance capacitors the new true power series PSUs ensures best DC stability and regulation. With efficiency above 70% at full load, normal line, it keeps a check on the electricity bill too. Also equipped with a low noise 80 mm fan KI 250PPS allows maximum airflow at lower RPMs. For maximum utility the PSU is with 3 * SATA support in addition to other port support too. For those concerned with over current protection, the powerful single +12V rail assures impressive conversion efficiency and stable output eliminating the limitations caused by voltage distributions, delivering the required power to CPU any situations.