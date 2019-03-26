McAfee Unveils Integration With Microsoft Teams to Secure and Manage Collaboration in The Cloud

McAfee announced McAfee MVISION Cloud for Microsoft Teams, a comprehensive security and compliance integration for Teams. McAfee MVISION Cloud for Microsoft Teams is an extension to the already available comprehensive security solution that McAfee MVISION Cloud has for Microsoft Office 365. This solution nicely complements Team’s capabilities by using a frictionless API-based cloud-native approach that allows IT teams to seamlessly enforce data loss prevention (DLP) policies and collaboration controls, contextual access control, address threats from insiders and compromised accounts, audit all user activity and secure corporate data as users collaborate in the cloud.

Teams is a chat-based workspace in Office 365 that brings together people, conversations and content—along with the tools that teams need—so they can easily collaborate to achieve more. It’s integrated with the familiar Office 365 applications and is built from the ground up on the Office 365, secure cloud. With McAfee MVISION Cloud for Microsoft Teams, companies can answer employees’ requests for a collaboration platform, while enforcing the security capabilities they need to keep data safe.

“McAfee MVISION Cloud enables IT and security teams to consistently enforce security and compliance controls across all their SaaS, PaaS and IaaS applications, including Microsoft Teams,” said Rajiv Gupta, vice president of the Cloud Security Business Unit. “We’re thrilled to integrate with another industry-leading cloud solution to protect corporate data, while providing employees with the freedom to use cloud services that drive productivity and collaboration.”

Levon Esibov, Partner PM Director, Information Protection, Microsoft Teams at Microsoft said, “We’re pleased to see McAfee’s commitment to supporting and securing this ever-increasing demand. McAfee MVISION Cloud integrates with Microsoft Teams APIs—ensuring our joint customers can successfully meet key security and compliance requirements.”