Mcafee Recognized as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for 8th Consecutive Year

McAfee announced that for the eighth consecutive year, Gartner, Inc. has named the company a Leader in the “Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management.”

“We are proud to be recognized for the eighth consecutive year by Gartner and believe it marks our exceptional performance in enabling effective cybersecurity operations,” said Raja Patel, vice president and general manager of corporate products at McAfee. “Investing in solutions for the security operations center (SOC) is a key part of McAfee’s strategy to offer customers the most advanced and robust control points of a modern cybersecurity architecture—device and cloud—with actionable threat intelligence, analytics and orchestration enabled by an open ecosystem.”

According to Gartner, “the SIEM Leaders quadrant is composed of vendors that provide products that are a strong functional match to general market requirements, and have been the most successful in building an installed base and revenue stream within the SIEM market. Leaders also have a relatively high viability rating (due to SIEM revenue or SIEM revenue in combination with revenue from other sources). In addition to providing technology that is a good match to current customer requirements, Leaders also show evidence of superior vision and execution for emerging and anticipated requirements. They typically have relatively high market share and/or strong revenue growth, and have demonstrated positive customer feedback for effective SIEM capabilities and related service and support.”

McAfee Enterprise Security Manager (McAfee ESM 11) provides a comprehensive approach to threat and compliance management helping analysts prioritize, investigate, and respond to threats more successfully and in less time. It leverages a big data architecture optimized for scalability, performance, faster search and collaboration. This architecture combined with McAfee Behavioral Analytics and McAfee Investigator, McAfee Advanced Threat Defense and McAfee Active Response, helps security operations teams optimize their security infrastructure, leverage automation, improve detection, streamline workflows and ultimately harness the power of human-machine teaming to improve response time and overall security outcomes.