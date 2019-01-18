McAfee Named a January 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’Choice for Secure Web Gateway

McAfee announced it was named a Jan. 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Security Web Gateways. Gartner states that Secure Web Gateways (SWGs) utilize URL filtering, advanced threat defense and legacy malware protection to defend users from internet-borne threats, and to help enterprises enforce internet policy compliance. SWGs are implemented as on-premises appliances (hardware and virtual) or cloud-based services, or in hybrid mode (combined on-premises appliances and cloud-based services).

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains a rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate. For this distinction, a vendor must have a minimum of 50 published reviews during the submission period with an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher. As of January 15, 2019, McAfee received 104 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 for McAfee Web Gateway, McAfee Web Protection, and McAfee Web Gateway Cloud Service.

“We believe our position as a Jan. 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Secure Web Gateways is a testament to our device-to-cloud strategy. Our customers use of cloud services are continuing to grow at an accelerated pace, and our web security gateway capability enables customers to be protected from threats while enabling policy controls for those cloud services within their organizations,” said Raja Patel, vice president of corporate products, McAfee. “We take great pride in being recognized by our customers on Gartner Peer Insights, and their willingness to recommend McAfee Web Gateway technology as a Customers’ Choice vendor.”