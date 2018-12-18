McAfee Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice

McAfee announced it was named a Dec. 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Enterprise Data Loss Prevention. Gartner defines Enterprise Data Loss Prevention (EDLP) as the market that comprises offerings that provide visibility into data usage across an organization for a broad set of use cases and the dynamic application of policies based on the content and context at the time of an operation. EDLP seeks to address data-related threats including the risks of inadvertent or accidental data loss, and the exposure of sensitive data using monitoring, filtering, blocking and other remediation features.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice is a recognition of vendors in this market by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings. To ensure fair evaluation, Gartner maintains a rigorous criteria for recognizing vendors with a high customer satisfaction rate. For this distinction, a vendor must have a minimum of 50 published reviews during the submission period with an average overall rating of 4.2 stars or higher, and McAfee Enterprise Data Loss Prevention had this for the submission period required for this Customers’ Choice announcement.

“We believe our position as a Dec 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Enterprise Data Loss Prevention is a testament to our device-to-cloud strategy. Our Enterprise DLP capability, seamlessly integrated with MVISION Cloud, helps our customers stay on top of evolving security needs, with solutions that are simple, flexible, comprehensive and fast, so that our customers can act decisively and mitigate risks,” said Raja Patel, vice president of corporate products, McAfee. “We take great pride in being recognized by our customers on Gartner Peer Insights.”

Every day, companies fall victim to massive data loss through malicious and unintentional leakage of information, such as customer information, intellectual property, financial data and personnel files. McAfee Data Loss Prevention (DLP) helps safeguard intellectual property and ensure compliance by protecting sensitive data such as PCI, PII, and PHI wherever it lives – on premises, in the cloud or at the endpoints. Natively integrated with McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO) software, McAfee DLP can be centrally deployed and easily administered, offering users a single pane of glass experience when it comes to managing all DLP violations and reporting. Integrated with McAfee MVISION Cloud (previously Skyhigh Networks), DLP policies are easily extended to the cloud to ensure consistent data protection across multiple environments. With McAfee, customers are empowered to lock down their data, not their business.