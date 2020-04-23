McAfee MVISION Cloud Provides Secure And Compliant Way To Manage Data And User Activity In Microsoft Teams

McAfee, a device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, announced that McAfee MVISION Cloud now supports encryption enhancements in Microsoft Teams, including encrypted webhooks and encrypted payloads. This enables organizations to improve productivity of their employees by letting them use Teams as a collaboration platform, participate in conversations and calls and upload and share documents while ensuring customer data remains secure with encryption when evaluated by McAfee MVISION Cloud. By staying abreast of the enhancements in Teams, McAfee MVISION Cloud remains one of the only Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASB) that is Certified for Microsoft Teams.

Working from home has become a new reality for many as more and more companies are requesting that their staff work remotely. Teams, the hub for teamwork in Microsoft 365, integrates the people, content and tools employees need to be more engaged and effective. Microsoft has seen an unprecedented spike in Teams usage with more than 44 million daily users1—a figure that has grown by 12 million in just seven days. Those users generate over 900 million meeting and calling minutes on Teams each day as employees work from home. Employers must not only educate their employees on digital security best practices but also give them the tools to combat online threats that may stem from remote work.

“Effective collaboration allows organizations to accelerate business. However, it is critical to have the right guardrails in place to protect from accidental data leakage or misuse,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president and general manager of Cloud Security, McAfee. “McAfee MVISION Cloud provides these capabilities for Microsoft Teams, assuring that only the right data is shared with the appropriate internal and external parties. This helps protect corporate data and intellectual property, and meet governance, risk and compliance policies thus enabling effective and safe collaboration.”