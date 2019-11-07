McAfee MVISION Cloud Is Now A Certified Data Loss Prevention Provider For Microsoft Teams

McAfee announced its cloud access security broker (CASB) technology is now Certified for Microsoft Teams. McAfee MVISION Cloud is now Certified for Microsoft Teams to serve the needs of partners and customers with a unified, cloud-native security platform that consistently protects their data and defends against threats in the cloud. Attendees at Microsoft Ignite can learn more about McAfee MVISION Cloud at McAfee booth #1841B, November 4-8 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

Teams is the hub for teamwork in Microsoft 365 that brings together people, conversations and content—along with the tools that teams need—so they can easily collaborate to achieve more. It’s integrated with the familiar Microsoft Office 365 applications and is built from the ground up on the Office 365, secure cloud. With McAfee MVISION Cloud for Microsoft Teams, companies can answer employees’ requests for a collaboration platform, while enforcing the security capabilities they need to keep data safe.

“We worked to develop a solution that our customers can use to get visibility and control over their data and user activity in Microsoft Teams,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president of Cloud Security, McAfee. “McAfee MVISION Cloud complements Microsoft Teams’ capabilities by using a frictionless, API-based, cloud-native approach that allows security professionals to provide data loss prevention, collaboration control, and contextual access control policies, address threats from insiders and compromised accounts, audit all user activity and secure corporate data as users collaborate in the cloud.”