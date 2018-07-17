Mcafee Elevates Security With New Enterprise Security Portfolio

McAfee announced McAfee MVISION, a first-of-its-kind portfolio featuring new McAfee innovations designed to give customers a comprehensive, flexible defense system that manages their security products based on their needs today and in the future as they continue to move to modern device operating systems and to the cloud. MVISION strengthens the device as a control point in security architectures by delivering simplified management, stronger Windows security, behavior analytics, and threat defense for Android and iOS devices. Plus, with its single integrated management workspace, MVISION empowers enterprise security professionals to proactively and seamlessly manage, optimize, and integrate security controls across any combination of McAfee advanced protection and Windows 10 native capabilities.

“McAfee ePO is the one of the forefathers of integrated security automation and orchestration. Given that security talent is a scarce asset, today’s security professionals require the power of traditional ePO, but delivered as a simplified experience, making them both efficient AND effective. McAfee MVISION addresses the needs for security automation and simplification across both McAfee and third-party tools, even including tools such as Microsoft Defender. Provided as a SaaS-delivered workspace, MVISION combines analytics, policy management and events in a manner that enterprise and midmarket can appropriate,” according to Frank Dickson, Research Vice President, Security Products with IDC.

“To overcome the complexity created by too many device types, security products, and consoles, things must get simpler and the directional approach to security must shift. Modern device security needs to defend the entire digital terrain while understanding the risks at play,” said Raja Patel, vice president and general manager, Corporate Security Products, McAfee. “This first wave of McAfee’s MVISION technology portfolio provides businesses with an elevated management perspective where security administrators can more easily defend their devices and fight cyber-adversaries in a cohesive and simplified manner.”

The new McAfee MVISION portfolio includes McAfee MVISION ePO, McAfee MVISION Endpoint, and McAfee MVISION Mobile.