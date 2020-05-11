McAfee Collaborates With Atlassian To Provide Advanced Security Capabilities In The Cloud

McAfee has announced a collaboration with Atlassian, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, to bring advanced data security and threat protection to common customers looking to accelerate their move to the cloud. As a result of this collaboration, Atlassian customers can now leverage the power of McAfee MVISON Cloud to apply their security policies to their use of Atlassian services. MVISION Cloud provides visibility and control for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) environments, across Content Management systems and DevOps environments, via a unified security platform which helps customers get comprehensive control over their cloud services from managed and unmanaged devices.

The need for solutions that are designed to secure the cloud is further validated within a recent McAfee report that found the average enterprise organization uses 1,400 different cloud services. As more organizations move their operations to the cloud and to remote work environments, they must evolve their security measures to meet the challenges of unintentional data uploads, device usage outside traditional network parameters, insider threats from rogue employees, application misconfiguration and more.

Further, industry analyst firm Gartner warns that “through 2025, 99 percent of cloud security failures will be the customer’s fault.”1 This has caused enterprises to look for ways to enforce additional security controls on their cloud solutions beyond Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) or Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS).

“Organizations of all sizes are looking for security solutions that enable their business to securely leverage cloud services,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president and general manager of Cloud Security, McAfee. “Our collaboration with Atlassian helps organizations deliver on their share of the cloud security responsibility while providing them with the ability to “Shift Left” in a seamless manner that deploys the right security configurations without burdening developers or DevOps teams.”