Matrix to showcase Telecom and Security Solutions for Enterprises at Matrix Insight 2019, Chennai

Matrix is conducting Matrix Insight on 12th April 2019 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Grand by GRT Hotels in Chennai. Matrix will be showcasing an enterprise-grade IP Video Surveillance solution designed, engineered and built specifically for growing multi-location organizations. The entire solution focuses on automating processes, easy integration with Access Control and enhancing efficiency of organizations. We will also be showcasing a new range of Audio compatible and compact Professional Series IP Cameras powered by SONY STARVIS series sensors with EXMOR technology. This gives the cameras an edge over others in terms of exceptional low light performance, consistent image quality during varying light conditions (True WDR), better bandwidth optimization and many other features. Furthermore, we will be showcasing our new Extreme series of Network Video Recorder (NVRX) at the event. This NVR is equipped with 4K decoding capacity and characteristics like Cascading (up to 20 NVRs), Camera-wise Recording Retention and Database Level Integration. Moreover, these latest NVRs are also backed with an intelligent software that helps detect threats and send instant notifications for real-time security.

Matrix will showcase enterprise grade Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions engineered with features such as Auto Push Events to Server, Automatic Fingerprint Distribution, Instant Notification, 200+ Customized Reports Generation, Scheduler Services including Backupand more. Furthermore, Access Control being the prime requirement in terms of security, Matrix will present its Standalone Access Control solution with License Free Environment, whereby a single panel can handle up to 255 doors and 25,000 users. Get a glimpse into the cutting-edge Matrix Biometric solutions with multiple credentials such as Face, Fingerprint, Palm Vein, RF Card and PIN options at Matrix Insight, Chennai.

As a major highlight in Matrix Telecom domain, Matrix will showcase its new Video Conferencing Solution along with other Unified Communication solutions. PARISAT VC – an Enterprise Meeting solution sets a new benchmark by offering enhanced video and voice capabilities. The Video Conferencing server meets communication needs of modern enterprises to brainstorm ideas and devise effective strategies. Matrix PARISAT VC empowers organizations for faster decision-making process and creates enhanced customer experience. Moreover, Matrix will also showcase its Network Management solution – an all-in-one solution for central control of every connected Matrix communication servers and Gateways in the network.

“Events like Matrix Insight are important to us because they give us the chance to connect with our partners, SIs and prospects. We look forward to explore and spread our footprints in the territory through this product expo, showcasing our innovative solutions that can help accelerate business growth”, said Ganesh Jivani, Managing Director.