Matrix to Showcase Innovative Security Solutions at Securexpo, East Africa, 2019

Matrix is to display its products atSecurexpo East Africa, 2019. The event is organized on 24th- 26thSeptember’19 in Nairobi, Kenya, East Africa. The event is an ideal platform for different industries to network with their peers and showcase latest products.

In the event, we will showcase revolutionary technologies from the Security domain. Matrix Access Control and Time-Attendance domain will showcase its newly launched Face Recognition technology and Palm Vein Reader technology for authentication. Both the devices offer contactless and highly secure solutions with precise and accurate authentication. Not only this, but we are going to showcase another newly launched product- COSEC ARGO. The unique ARGO brings modern design to the access control market with an enhanced IPS LCD touchscreen for a visually splendid experience and the gorilla glass providing enhanced toughness.Apart from this, we will display our high-end cloud-based Time-Attendance and Access Control solution. Mobile, being the next generation technology in the security domain, we will showcase Mobile based Access Control solution whereby user can either scan QR code or with Bluetooth he just twists his/her phone for security authentication. User can mark attendance automatically using GPS or Wi-Fi through mobile application. Thus, Matrix being the front face in innovation, we are going to show some extraordinary Biometric Door Controllers useful for Time-Attendance, Access Control, Visitor Management, Cafeteria Management and many more applications which allows you to generate 300+ customized reports.

The other wing of Matrix, IP Video Surveillance, will showcase its Video Management solution SATATYA SAMAS, which addresses threats in a logical, sequential manner through its unique features like CREAM (Cognitive Responsive Engine with Automated Monitoring). CREAM eliminates false alerts by conducting a multi-stage verification. Keeping in mind the need for automation in medium, large and multi-location enterprises, we will demonstrate how SATATYA SAMAS can seamlessly automate the parallel working of various systems integrated in an organization. Alongside, we are going to exhibit the recently launched new range of Network Video Recorders that are equipped with characteristics like Cascading, Camera-wise Recording Retention, Database Level Integration and plenty of other distinct features. In addition to this, we will present the new range of IP cameras which sport SONY STARVIS series sensors with EXMOR technology. These cameras have an edge over others in terms of exceptional low light performance, consistent image in varying light conditions (True WDR), better bandwidth optimization and many other features.

“AtSecurexpo2019, we are looking forward to meeting system integrators and other business associates which can help us strengthen our base in the East African market. We expect to host numerous meetings and get a clear idea of the present market needs”, commentedJatin Desai,Marketing Manager.

Matrix invites you to visit us at Stand Number A3,SecurexpoEast Africa 2019,from 24th- 26th September 2019 Visa Oshwal Centre, Nairobi, Kenya for a first-hand experience of our feature-rich Security solutions.