Matrix to Showcase Field Proven Security and Telecom Solutions at International Police Expo 2019

Matrix aims at increasing the networking opportunities by explaining decision makers theapplication of latest Telecom and Security solutions at the International Police Expo. The event organized on 19th and 20th July’19gathers high level professionals of defense forces and gives them an overview of Technologically Advanced solutions.

From Telecom domain, Matrix will be showcasing Enterprise Meeting Solution – PARISAT Meeting Server at the event. The conferencing server is engineered for 15video and 150 audio participants enabling police force to collaborate from different locations and solve critical situations at the earliest.

At the event, Matrix will exhibit Pure IP Solution – PRASAR UCS that enables armed forces’ personnel toconnect wirelessly from remote locations. Matrix Unified Communication Server – SARVAM UCS will also be highlighted at the event. Equipped to support radio ports and in-skin GSM connectivity, the solution enhances connectivity between field personnel helping them manage emergency situations effectively in less period of time. Matrix will also showcase its GSM and VoIP Gateways that allows police and defense forces to make an easy switch to the modern network while retaining their existing infrastructure.

Matrix will showcase its Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Device. It’s the only Linux based device available in Indian market with card and finger authentication. The device comes with multiple connectivity options like Wi-Fi, PoE, Ethernet and i.e. our Aadhaar based authentication device is purposely designed for marking attendance of government employees and is the only embedded device available in Indian market currently.

We will be showcasing enterprise grade Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions engineered with features such as Auto Push Events to Server, Automatic Fingerprint Distribution, Instant Notification, 300+ Customized Reports Generation, Scheduler Services including Backup and more.

Furthermore, Access Control being the prime requirement in terms of security, Matrix will present its Standalone Access Control solution with License Free Environment, whereby a single panel can handle up to 255 doors and 25,000 users. Get a glimpse into the cutting-edge Matrix biometric solutions with multiple credentials such as Face, Fingerprint, Palm Vein, RFID Card and PIN options at International Police Expo.

Matrix will also be showcasing an enterprise-grade Video Management System designed, engineered and built specifically for growing multi-location organizations. The entire solution focuses on automating processes and enhancing efficiency of organizations. We will also be showcasing a new range of Audio compatible and compact Professional Series IP Cameras powered by SONY STARVIS series sensors with EXMOR technology. This gives the cameras an edge over others in terms of exceptional low light performance, consistent image quality during varying light conditions (True WDR), better bandwidth optimization, video analytics such as Intrusion Detection, Perimeter Security, Loitering Detection and many other features.

Furthermore, we will be showcasing our new Extreme series of Network Video Recorder (NVRX) at the event. This NVR is equipped with 4K Decoding capacity and characteristics like Cascading (up to 20 NVRs), Camera-wise Recording Retention, TCP notifications for remote locations and Database Level Integration. Moreover, these latest NVRs are also backed with an intelligent software that helps detect threats and send instant notifications for Real-time Security.

“We are enthusiastic about explaining our latest products’ features and applications to the key people of the defense industry. We will give brief insight on how our solutions can help the armed forces serve the society in a better way”, said Jatin Desai, Marketing Manager.