Matrix launches COSEC DOOR Palm Vein Reader. It is a state-of-the-art biometric that uses the infrared light to map the unique vein structure of the palm, capturing over millions of data points. Acquiring the data from the internal vascular pattern of the palm, that is unique to each individual and exists underneath the skin layer. Thus, making it impossible to forge and thereby making it arguably, the most secure compared to other biometric technology.

The key features of this devices are it has Contactless Technology, Multiple Credentials with Palm Vein, Card and PIN, Multiple Connectivity Options with ethernet, in-built Wi-fi and Mobile Broadband (3G/4G), Data Capacity that stores 20,000 Palm Templates and 10,000 Users and Event Buffer up to 1,00,000.