Matrix COSEC Face Recognition Technology

Matrix COSEC Face Recognition is based on innovative, deep learning technology, which evolves as per regular user interaction in different conditions. It ensures contactless authentication and identifies user’s face in <1 Sec. It can read beyond the surface of the skin and identifies real skin within fraction of a second.

It has Deep Learning Technology; Better User Experience; Working with Different Usage Scenarios; Higher Accuracy and Speed; Auto Push Technology; Ready device API; Encrypted Communication; Multiple Deployment Modes; Future Ready Connectivity; Multiple Credentials and IK08 and IP65/66 Design

Matrix is a leader in Security and Telecom solutions for modern businesses and enterprises.

As an innovative, technology driven and customer focused organization, the company is committed to keep pace with the revolutions in the Security and Telecom industries. With around 40% of its human resources dedicated to the development of new products, Matrix has launched cutting-edge products like Video Surveillance Systems – Video Management Software, Network Video Recorder and IP Camera, Access Control and Time-Attendance Systems as well as Telecom Solutions such as Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Gateways, VoIP and GSM Gateways and Communication Endpoints.

These solutions are feature-rich, reliable and conform to the international standards. Having global footprints in Asia, Europe, North America, South America and Africa through an extensive network of more than 2,500 channel partners, Matrix ensures that the products serve the needs of its customers faster and longer. Matrix has gained trust and admiration of customers representing the entire spectrum of industries. Matrix has won many international awards for its innovative products.