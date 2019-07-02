Matrix COSEC ARGO bags the coveted India Design Mark Award 2019

Matrix recently bagged the prestigious India Design Mark by the India Design Council for it’s new-age access control controller – Matrix COSEC ARGO. The award is given in recognition for excellence in product innovation and design.India Design Mark symbolizes product excellence in form, function, quality, safety, sustainability and innovation and communicates that the product is usable, durable, aesthetically appealing and socially responsible.

The India Design Council is affiliated with India’s Ministry of Commerce & Industry and is made up of eminent people in academia, design and industry organizations. India Design Mark is initiated in cooperation with Good Design Award, Japan. Through India Design Mark, the India Design Council seeks to inspire Indian manufactures to design remarkable products that enrich the lives of people in India.

On winning this prestigious award, Ganesh Jivani, MD of Matrix said “Matrix is focused on designing and manufacturing world-class cutting-edge security and telecom solutions for modern organizations. Matrix exports these products to more than 50 countries – most of them to the first-world technologically advanced nations. With 250+ R&D engineers and world-class infrastructure and equipment, Matrix is committed to indigenous R&D. This award is a validation of Matrix’s world-class innovation and design capabilities. I thank all our customers and channel partners for their trust in Matrix and congratulate the entire Matrix team for this outstanding achievement.Such recognition would encourage us to work harder towards building world-class technologies and products.”