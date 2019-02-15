Matrix Comsec Will Unveil New-Age Security Solutions for Enterprises at ISC WEST’19

Matrix Comsec is participating in ISC WEST 2019, Las Vegas, USA on 10th April 2019. Matrix will be showcasing its comprehensive range of IP Video Surveillance, People Mobility Management – an innovative range of Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions at the event. Both these solutions are specifically designed for large and multi-location enterprises, SME and SMB organizations.

Matrix is known for offering technology driven, innovative, futuristic solutions catering to diverse and complex deployments especially for the SMB, SME and Large Enterprises. Matrix Comsec is going to unveil COSEC ARGO – The Next Generation Door Controller with a blend of performance and aesthetics. The new door controller is equipped with features like 3.5” IPS Touchscreen LCD with Gorilla Glass, Powerful Processor for Ultra-fast User identification, Intuitive User Experience, Vandal Resistant (IK08).In People Mobility Management – Access Control and Time-Attendance domain, we have launched COSEC VYOM –a scalable, cloud based Time-Attendance and Access Control solution. In addition, few more controllers and devices with new generation identification technologies are in the pipeline. The solution also includes COSEC ARC – a unique IP based Access Control panel having multiple benefits over conventional access control panel. Being PoE based, it eliminates complex wiring and local power requirements.

Matrix SATATYA is an IP Video Surveillance solutions portfolio which includes Network Video Recorders (NVRs), IP Cameras and Centralized Video Management System. Matrix SATATYA is positioned as an enterprise grade solution. Matrix Comsec will showcase Professional Series IP cameras powered with SONY STARVIS series sensors and EXMOR technology. This technology provides the camera an edge over others in terms of exceptional low light performance, consistent image quality during varying light conditions (True WDR), better bandwidth optimization and various other features. It is most suitable for enterprises demanding much more than just video capturing, viewing and recording. Matrix SATATYA offers centralized video surveillance with add-on applications such as Command & Control, Parking Management, Weighbridge Integration and Cognitive Response Engine. SATATYA’s flexible architecture and vast range of functions-features are designed to cater diverse industries including BFSI, retail, services, hospitality, manufacturing, transport, ports &logistics, research laboratories, data centers, defense and government.