Matrix Comsec to Highlight its New Video Conferencing Solution – PARISAT VC in Convergence 2019

Matrix Comsec has confirmed its participation in the 27th Convergence to be held in the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 29th – 31st January 2019. Matrix will be showcasing its complete range of Enterprise IP-PBXs, Unified Communication Server for Modern Enterprises, IP-PBX for SMB & SME,VoIP & GSM Gateways and new portfolio of IP Communication endpoints.

Matrix is well-known for its indigenous and innovative range of solutions for Unified Communications, IP Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Time-Attendance. Each of our solutions is specifically designed for large, multi-location enterprises, SME and SMB organizations. Matrix Comsec continuously works towards keeping abreast with the constantly upgrading technology by designing and manufacturing solutions that are equipped with the latest technology. Matrix will be presenting some of its indigenously engineered Telecom solutions at the 27th Convergence 2019 Meet.

Matrix Comsec will be showcasing its recently launched video conferencing solution – PARISAT VC as the highlight of the event. This Enterprise Meeting solution sets a new benchmark by offering enhanced video and voice capabilities. PARISAT meets the communication needs of modern enterprises to brainstorm ideas and devise effective strategies. Matrix PARISAT VC empowers organizations to make quick decisions and enhance customer experience.

Network Management solution – Matrix will be exhibiting its all-in-one solution for centralized control of every connected Matrix communication server and Gateway within a single network.

Rangeof Gateways – Based on SIP (Session Initiation Protocol), Matrix range ofGateways allows easy integration with most of IP-PBX, TDM PBX, Softswitch and Hosted solutions. These award winning series of Matrix Gateways are perfect for enterprise and carrier-class solutions. Starting from a single port VoIP adaptor to highdensity VoIP-GSM-PRI-FXO/FXS Gateways, Matrix Telecom Solutions align with all requirements of Small to Large Business. Preloaded with superior voice quality and state-of-the-art routing features, Matrix Gateways are ideal for multi-site connectivity, remote survivability and SIP trunking.

“Convergence India is a major technology event bringing ICT professionals on a common platform. Matrix is all set to showcase its latest Telecom solutions at Convergence this year. We look forward to meetingkey decision makers and service providersand give them a first-handexperience of our Telecom solutions that areredefining business communications and providinga competitive advantage to our customersworldwide.” said Ganesh Jivani, Managing Director, Matrix Comsec.