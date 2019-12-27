Matrix Comsec Recognized as The Best Electronics Company at GESIA Annual Awards 2019

Vadodara based Matrix Comsec was awarded the Best Electronics Company Award in the recently concluded GESIA Annual Awards 2019, Ahmedabad. The Award has been instituted by the Gujarat Electronics and Software Industries Association (GESIA) to acknowledge the achievements of the ICT & Electronics industry in Gujarat.

On winning this prestigious award, Ganesh Jivani, Chief Executive of Matrix said, “We are happy to winGESIA award for the Best Electronics Company. We thank GESIA for recognizing Matrix for our technologies, engineering and manufacturing. Matrix offers cutting-edge physical Security and Telecom solutions in more than 50 countries including many first-world technologically advanced nations. With 250+ R&D engineers, world-class processes and infrastructure, Matrix is committed to designing cutting-edge products. This award is a validation of Matrix’s innovation and design capabilities and will go a long way in motivating us towards building world-class solutions.”

These awards are the only of their kind at the state level aiming at recognizing “Excellence” on the basis of quantitative and qualitative criteria. For the 14 award categories, entries were received from diverse playersof the ICT industry in Gujarat. A jury of intellectuals and experts, ranging from industry experts to academicians assessed the entries and picked the awardees.