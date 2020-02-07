Matrix Comsec confirms participation in the Secura Expo and Conference, Algeria

Matrix has announced its presence in the prestigious trade fair for Security, Safety & Fire Protection – Secura 2020. Organized in North Africa, SECURA is the first international fire, safety & security expo organized in Algeria. With an ambitious regional visibility plan, the expo will be held in Safex – Foired’Alger, Mohammadia from 11th to 13th February 2020. Matrix aims at exhibiting their indigenous and innovative range of solutions for IP Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance and Unified Communications.

The solutions are specifically designed for large, multi-located enterprises, SME and SMB organizations. Matrix Comsec continuously works towards keeping abreast with the constantly upgrading technology by designing and manufacturing solutions that are equipped with the latest technology. Matrix will be presenting some of its comprehensive range of Telecom and Security solutions at Secura 2020.