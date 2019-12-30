Matrix Comsec Confirms Participation in the Intersec 2020, to be held in Dubai

Matrix has announced that it will be participating in the prestigious and the world’s premier trade fair for Security, Safety & Fire Protection Intersec 2020. The expo is in the Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai from 19th to 21st January 2020. Matrix will be launching its new door controller and exhibiting its Time-Attendance, Access Control and IP Video Surveillance solutions at the event.

Matrix is well-known for its indigenous and innovative range of solutions for IP Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance and Unified Communications. The solutions are specifically designed for large, multi-location enterprises, SME and SMB organizations. Matrix Comsec continuously works towards keeping abreast with the constantly upgrading technology by designing and manufacturing solutions that are equipped with the latest technology. Matrix will be presenting some of its indigenously engineered Security solutions at Intersec 2020 in Dubai.

Matrix unveils – Matrix COSEC READER CB – a Bluetooth based contactless smart card reader which allows credentials from a smartphone. It connects seamlessly with a Door Controller and supports the widely used smart and proximity RFID cards for different applications. COSEC READER CB is a convenient solution for Access Control applications in any organization.

Matrix ARC Series – A next-generation door controller is based on “IP to the door” concept, a concept that eliminates the need of age-old individual cable laying requirements between access panel to a reader or lock for Access Control applications. Leveraging the use of new-age Bluetooth based credentials, it allows access to the user via mobile application from a distance. It is an SSL enabled access control IP panel which provides secure communication between controller and server, making it ideal for any – critical or simple – access control organizational applications.

Matrix Face recognition – Matrix has revolutionized authentication technology by introducing Face Recognition which provides a great and effortless user experience. Matrix COSEC Face Recognition is based on innovative and deep learning technology with a powerful user identification algorithm that identifies users accurately within no time, even in challenging environmental conditions.