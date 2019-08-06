Matrix becomes the first company to get TEC Certificate under the newly launched MTCTE Program

Matrix, manufacturer of enterprise-grade Telecom and Security solutions, is the first company to get TEC certificate under Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) launched by TEC, Govt. of India. Mr Ganesh Jivani, Managing Director of Matrix was honored with the TEC certificate from Mr. Anshu Prakash, Secretary Telecom, Government of India at an event organized by TEC at Sanchar Bhavan, New Delhi.

“Having been a leading provider of IP-PBX, VoIP phones, Media Gateways and other telecom equipment, we recognize the necessity and importance of TEC certification.” said Ganesh Jivani, Managing Director of Matrix. “Matrix Telecom solutions are offered in 50+ countries including India, USA, Canada, UK, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Australia, Philippines, Indonesia, UAE, Africa and others. We invest a significant amount of R&D resources to ensure Matrix products meet the standards enforced in these countries. Compliance is an integral and important dimension of product quality at Matrix. ”