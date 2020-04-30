Matrix Announces SATATYA SAMAS

Matrix SATATYA SAMAS is a Video Surveillance Management solution specifically designed to meet the diverse and complex needs of large enterprises having multiple sites connected to a central location or a large, single site. SATATYA SAMAS is designed on four pillars, Centralized Management and Control – Ease of Use. Advanced Video Analytics – Preventive Security, Intelligent Features – Bandwidth and Storage Optimization and Integration with Peripheral IP Systems – Seamless Operation

With expandability up to 65,535 cameras, 10,000 locations, and unlimited users, SAMAS can meet the requirements of any large organization. SATATYA SAMAS can also be integrated with other solutions such as Weighbridge, POS, ATM, Access Control, Time-Attendance, Fire Alarm, and Building Management System to strengthen security.

