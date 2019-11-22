Matrix Announces Participation in IFSEC India 2019 to be held in Greater Noida

Matrix is gearing up for participation in the 13thedition of The International Fire & Security Exhibition and Conference (IFSEC) India. We will be demonstrating our latest Time-Attendance and Access Control device COSEC ARGO along with People Mobility Management and Video Surveillance solutions.

At the event, we will be showcasing COSEC ARGO, our performance, design and engineering wonder, equipped with an enhanced IPS LCD touchscreen for a visually splendid experience. The addition of Gorilla glass ensures enhanced toughness. This device has higher processing speed, wall and flush mounting options, and increased fingerprint and event storage capacity. It is specifically designed for serious Time-Attendance and Access Control applications. Furthermore, this device offers connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, PoE, and USB. Last but not the least, IP65 and IK08 certifications make it suitable for challenging and outdoor installations.

Our solution experts will be demonstrating the Standalone Access Control solution and exhibiting the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance system as well. They will also elaborate our cloud based Time-Attendance solution. Our Video Surveillance solution experts will be talking about our Parking Management solution, which is known to easily solve parking woes faced by organizations. Our enterprise grade IP Cameras – NETRA will also be exhibited at the event. NVRX – PARAM, our Network Video Recorders, and SAMAS – Video Management System will be highlighted at the event too.

“IFSEC is South Asia’s largest security, civil protection and fire safety show, which in turn provides us with a platform to expand our ties with industry experts and system integrators. The event also serves as a great stage for highlighting our well-engineered solutions. We aim to use this opportunity to expand our network and spread the word about our technologically advanced Security solutions,” commented Vihar Soni, Marketing Manager, MatrixComsec.