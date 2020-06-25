Matrix Announced Professional series IP Dome cameras

Matrix Professional series IP Dome cameras are built specifically for demanding small scale enterprises. These compact cameras are best suited for SOHO and Small to Medium-scale Enterprises. It provides glitch-free performance even under extreme operating temperatures. These IP cameras are designed to provide high definition, crystal clear images and at the same time withstand harsh environmental conditions. Furthermore, the dome IP Cameras are vandal-proof, which comes with an unbreakable enclosure (IK10), making it impossible for miscreants to damage it.

The salient features of the products are it has back Illuminated Sensors for Colorful Image at Low Light

Latest Compression Technique H.265, Motion Detection, Trip Wire and Intrusion Detection, capture larger Field of View; Up to 113° FOV, Divides a Single Stream into Multiple Resolutions based on its Importance, Records at Lower Bit-rate during Non-Activity Period, Consistent Image at Variable Light Exposure, Allows Streaming and Recording of Critical Areas only from the Entire Image. Recording can be Stored Directly on NAS/FTP. It also supports up to Four Different Streams for Viewing, Recording and Remote Monitoring, Local Storage of up to 512 GB. Network Disconnect, IP conflict, and Storage Alert Notify Surveillance Centre Through E-mail Upload over FTP, and Channel Trigger and73dB SNR for State-of-the-art Image Quality.