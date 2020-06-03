Matata – a premium Audio and Accessories brand launches in India

Matata, a premium audio and accessories brand is all set to make a foray into Indian market with a wide range of audio products & mobile accessories designed for people loving great premium looks and high quality, without making a dent in the pocket.

Committed to bringing great products to Indian consumer, the company believes in curating specially designed products that will prelude happiness for those who own them. The brand’s inspiration reflects in the way its products are designed, benchmarked and positioned. The company has strategic R&D and manufacturing alliances in India & China.

During the months to come, the company will launch as many as 30 delightful products that offer best in class features. The products will be available across India from July 2020 and will be sold through leading online ecommerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart etc.

Ajay Arora, CEO – Matata said – “India is a splendid market with infinite potential. We are very excited to bring great products to Indian consumers looking for premium and class in the audio and accessories segment and we shall keep adding more revolutionary products to our product portfolio.”

The company believes in bringing the M+* class in everything – be it product, communication or service. For distribution of its products in Indian market, the company shall focus on online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart to start with. Subsequently the company will launch its products offline and through retail chains.