Marvell Adds New R&D Facility in Bangalore

Marvell announced the addition of its new state-of-the-art facility in Bangalore. Marvell India Private Limited, which is the company’s second largest research and development (R&D) center, spans three sites – Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad. The new Bangalore campus is over 160,000 square feet and is expected to be a center of growth over the next year.

The Marvell India sites focus on developing technologies and solutions for the global markets in the areas of server processors, security and server connectivity. The talent pool across these sites is highly skilled in areas of software, digital, analog and mixed-signal IC engineering, hardware and customer enablement functions. 5G is a special end-market focus area for Marvell India.

“While being a Center of Excellence across multiple specialities spread across several engineering organizations, we also plan to promote closer ties with top-tier academic institutions through collaboration on various touchpoints such as intern programs, research sponsorship as well as talent acquisition,” said Pradip Thaker, India Country Head and VP, Engineering, Marvell India.

Founded in 1995, Marvell is a global supplier of infrastructure semiconductor solutions with R&D facilities and other operations in 14 countries across three continents. With networking, processor and storage technologies, Marvell is focused on developing and delivering semiconductor solutions that process, move, store and secure the world’s data faster and more reliably than anyone else. In today’s highly distributed data era where data is creating unprecedented demand for connectivity bandwidth, computing capability and data storage, Marvell brings the essential building blocks to address the critical requirements of this new type of infrastructure. With more than 10,000 patents worldwide and a Derwent Top Global Innovator for seven years running, Marvell solutions power innovation across infrastructure in markets that include LTE/5G, the data center/cloud, enterprise and the edge including automotive.