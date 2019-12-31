Marg ERP to add 100 more channel partners in 2020

Marg ERP has planned to add 100 more channel partners in 2020 to strengthen its network. Marg ERP today said its target is to capture 40 per cent of Indian micro, small and medium enterprises sector, which is around 25 million out of 63.4 million units spread across the country. The home-grown software firm is certain about achieving this ambitious target with the kind of technology it is providing.

Ahead of New Year 2020, Marg ERP today said, “We aim to add 100 more channel partners by next year to strengthen our network and reach out to underserved SMBs with disruptive, efficient and affordable solutions.”

Marg ERP was set up with a vision to boost MSMEs as growth engines of the country by Thakur Anup Singh in the year 2000 along with Sudhir Singh and Mahender Singh. In 19 years, Marg ERP has emerged as New India’s trusted technology partner for large, medium, small and micro enterprises’ success, growth and ease of doing business.

Marg ERP is the market leader with over 1 million active users, catering to over 2,50,000 SMEs and MSMEs spread across 707 districts and 27 countries. As many as 60 per cent of India’s Pharma business runs on MARG ERP, making it an undisputed leader in the category. “We have disrupted technology for seamless accounting and inventory management to promote ease of doing business for every sector,” the company said.

Democratising technology for retailers

By being one of the most versatile software solution providers for every business need of MSMEs across economies, Marg ERP is democratising technology for Retailers, Distributors and Manufacturers to fuel empowerment, profitability and growth of businesses.

With the help of big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence, the company is successfully simplifying inventory management, accounting, payments, GST compliance, sales, marketing, HR and other basic yet complex needs of last-mile MSMEs in India and other geographies.

Marg ERP creates solutions which can efficiently address almost every obstacle in the progress path of MSME. “Our trade-specific software solution ensures guaranteed business growth which is the end objective of every trade. We are successfully simplifying inventory management, accounting, payments, GST compliance, sales, marketing, HR and other basic yet complex needs of last-mile MSMEs in India and other geographies,” the company said.

Growing strong

Currently, Marg ERP has a strong R&D team of over 200 people providing simple and affordable solutions to over 21 trade segments, over 1200 master partners, 20,000 smart feet on the ground, including 12000 sales partners. Marg ERP has seven zonal offices across the nation in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Gujarat, Chennai and Hyderabad. The company also has its global footprint with presence in 27 countries of the world.