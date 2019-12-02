Marg ERP Has Created Unique Platform For Chemist Retailers – PharmaNxt

Marg’s CMD Thakur Anup Singh said that Marg ERP Limited has created a platform for chemists where the chemist can get information about any item, it is salt, check its substitutes, its HSN code etc. They can also check the information of tax percentage, MRP, manufacturing company etc. It will empower the chemist to find his nearest distributor according to his location, who deals in the specific item or company.

Thakur Anup Singh, CMD (Marg ERP Ltd) said that this was required by chemists for years and till now there was no platform available with the complete information about an item. The specifications of a medicine or drug might be available on Google, but the information about the nearest distributor was not available on Google. Now all this information will be easily accessible to the chemist on one click within the software. The chemist can use it in two ways, one is by downloading PharmaNxt mobile app from Google Play Store, second is given in Marg ERP itself, this feature can be availed easily inside Marg ERP 9+ by clicking a button while billing.

Mr. Thakur further said that today more than 1 lakh searches are done on this platform. They hope that when a large number of distributors are registered on it, the search will increase to 4 to 5 lakhs. This will not only benefit chemists, but the distributor’s business will also grow. That is why distributors are registering themselves on this platform very fast and so far 25,000 Indian distributors have registered themselves with Marg PharmaNxt. Mr. Thakur believes that within the next 3 months at least small and big stockists, distributors, small manufacturers will unite on the platform to cross the number of 1 lakh. According to him, more than 2.5 lakh retailers and distributors use Marg software, so they hope that the platform will benefit the industry immensely and the distributors & retailers will come closer to each other.

Mr. Thakur said that presently, the facility of distributor registration has been offered only for the users of Marg ERP as more than 1.5 lakh distributors, stockists and propaganda companies (small manufacturers) are associated with Marg. Our first target is to bridge the gap between retailers and distributors associated with Marg ERP, to facilitate the retailers as well as the manufacturers. He also mentioned that the rest of the software companies are probably not able to build such a platform because they do not have such a large customer base. He explained we have invested crores of rupees to build it to recover the data of 4.5 lakh items. A team of 15 people has been formed with pharmacists who will continuously work to improvise the data.

Mr. Thakur expressed that this platform will work to connect smaller distributors and retailers in future. It is not possible for the chemist to keep every medicine in stock. Today, as the competition is evolving, even the very small companies are manufacturing and distributing medicines at the local level. The chemist is not aware of such small companies, and as a result, he has to lose his customer. Using the PharmaNxt App or Marg ERP, the chemist will be able to locate the nearest suppliers dealing in the specific medicine as soon as he enters the medicine name in the search panel. This facility will help the chemist to retain his customer and grow his business. He also expressed the possibility that PharmaNxt will become a supporter of chemists in fighting online retail in the future.