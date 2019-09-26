Malware on the prowl to steal your username and password: SonicWall Capture Labs Threats Research Team

SonicWall Capture Labs Threats Research Team has spotted Lokibot malware attacks in the wild. This malware is delivered through spam emails. Lokibot is an info stealer and tries to steal credentials stored in registry, files and browser.

The modus-operandi is straightforward. The user is lured into opening malicious attachment in a spam email. This attachment is Lokibot malware which upon execution steals critical user data like username, password in browser and registry. Additionally, sensitive information such as email data is stolen from sources like Microsoft Outlook and web browsers. The malware then sends the information to an attacker-controlled server.

Commenting on this development Debasish Mukherjee, Country Manager India & SAARC, SonicWALL said, “Phishing attacks are on the rise. It is advised that users scrutinise suspicious mails and documents before opening them. The Lokibot threat was also detected by SonicWALL Capture RTDMI. SonicWall Capture Labs provides protection against this threat with customised signatures”.

In a recently published SonicWall Cyber Threat Report, the Capture Labs threat researchers recorded 26 million phishing attacks worldwide. During that time, the average SonicWall customer faced 5,488 phishing attacks that were identified and stopped in the tracks.