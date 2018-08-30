Make Transformation Real with Dell Technologies Forum 2018 in India

Technology is at the front and centre of all businesses today. Customers are using technology innovatively to create new business models to serve their customers. Technologies like deep learning, artificial intelligence and analytics are paving the way for a completely new way of delivering customer experience.

To discuss some of these technologies that drive human progress and showcase innovations for the future, Dell Technologies will host its annual flagship event- Dell Technologies Forum from Mumbai moving to Hyderabad, Delhi and Bangalore in September culminating with the CIO Forum 2018 in Mumbai on October 15th, 2018. The forums in these cities are scheduled for 7h, 11th, 19th and 25th September respectively and is themed ‘Make it Real’. The daylong CIO Forum in Mumbai will be devoted to CIOs and is themed ‘Connected CIO’ These four multi-city forums will witness Dell EMC’s executive leadership unveiling the digital future and share insights on how to thrive in a dynamic digital economy.

These forums are aimed at bringing together like-minded industry enthusiasts and experts to engage with thought-leaders. Discover how they can make transformation real and experience the power of Dell’s seven technology powerhouses all in one place; Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, SecureWorks, Virtustream, and VMware, allowing constant innovation and bringing new solutions to the customers while democratizing technology. Individually and together, they enable true transformation and deliver game-changing advantages.

There are 4 main talk-tracks comprising of 36 sessions by leading technology experts at these mini forums, hosted across the cities. These sessions will include 2 keynotes on ‘Innovating for the Future’ and on ‘Innovating Today’, focusing on innovation in the fields of emerging technologies.

Some of the leaders present for these forums will be; Dmitri Chen, COO and APJ Vice President of Specialty Sales, Dell EMC; Chitra Thankaswamy, SVP, Global Commercial Client Solutions Marketing, Dell; Paul Heneghan, VP, Data Centre Solutions, APJ, Dell EMC; Benjamin Goodman, VP, Unstructured Data Solutions, APJ, Dell EMC; Alex Lei, Vice President of Data Protection Solutions, Asia Pacific and Japan.

With an over-arching theme of ‘Connected CIO’, the daylong event in Mumbai, on 15th Oct will include a keynote on the innovating for the future, an executive panel discussion on Women in Technology, along with a brief analyst discussion on setting the stage for Realizing 2030 – future technologies and their impact. The highlight of this year’s forum will be the keynote by Pat Gelsinger, Chief Executive Officer, VMware. It will also witness the participation of leadership across Dell EMC viz., Rajesh Janey, President and Managing Director, India Enterprise, Dell EMC; Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, India Commercial, Dell EMC; Amit Midha, President and EVP, APJ Commercial, Dell EMC; David Webster, President, Dell EMC APJ – Enterprise Sales and Customer Operations; Nina Hargus, Senior Vice President, Global Field and Partner Marketing, Dell EMC, amongst others.

Talking about the events, Srihari Palangala, Senior Director and Head of Marketing at Dell EMC said, “In the fourth revolution, disruptive technologies have been replacing the conventional platforms with artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), cloud, robotics and automation. The increasing use of AI is all set to make humans, digital conductors, telling machines what they have to do. Now, is the time to enable transformation and Make it Real. AI is no longer a destination. This year at Dell Technologies Forum, witness the expertise required to accelerate the evolution of human progress in the age of artificial intelligence”, he added.