Maharashtra Ranks No. 1 in Ransomware Attacks: eScan Report

According to a threat report revealed by eScan, the state of Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Ransomware attacks in the month of June, 2018. Top 5 states in the list were: 1. Maharashtra 56%; 2. Delhi 13%; 3. Gujarat 12%; 3. Telangana 9%; and 4. Tamil Nadu 9%.

Globally active Ransomware attacks had come to India long ago and made the country 5th most attacked in the World and 3rd most attacked in Asia. According to the statistics by eScan there were 20.77% Ransomware attacks across the globe while India recorded 22.94% in the month of June, 2018.

India’s quick progress to a cashless economy since the demonetization drive in 2016 has uncovered new roads for digital dangers all over the country. Major organizations, including banks, airports, telecom networks and stock markets, where older versions of Windows operating system have been in use get affected due to the Ransomware. The simple accessibility of mobile devices and mobile data has brought in ease of access at the cost of cyber threats. Hence it is high time to address the issue of digital literacy in the country. It is very important that the organizations with critical infrastructure to take precautions to shield themselves against the crippling Ransomware attacks. The following is the eScan Advisory:

Update security patches regularly: It is very critical to keep your mobile device fully updated. Now that the vulnerabilities have been discovered which can be exploited using Javascript, updating the browsers as and when the new versions are made available, would be the best defense for your mobile.

Desktop/Servers: Ensure that the installed Antivirus has enabled the registry key on Windows Machines, as mandated by Microsoft, as this would ensure that Antivirus has tested and is compatible with the patches provided by Microsoft. Be cautious while downloading applications: Avoid installing applications from the internet. Use the Google Playstore or App store as provided in the device.

Ensure Backup: Always keep a backup of the data on the device/system before formatting it.

Upgrade your device: Many a times mobile devices do not get updates after the software and hardware have become old. The companies keep upgrading the versions of the mobile device and systems with the latest security patches applied