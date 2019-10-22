M.S Dhoni becomes the riskiest celebrity to search for online as per the McAfee Most Dangerous Celebrity research 2019

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, captain of India’s World Cup winning team, and one of the country’s most celebrated sportsmen, has topped the McAfee Most Dangerous Celebrity list 2019. In its thirteenth edition, McAfee’s research identified popular celebrities generating the riskiest search results that could potentially expose their fans to malicious websites and viruses.

Dhoni led the team to the 2011 World Cup title after 28 years, and is seen as an iconic figure in the country. In India, where cricket is a religion, MS Dhoni is a legend and is renowned across the world for his cool demeanour and resilience. With a biopic “Dhoni – The untold story”, and a docu-series “Roar of the Lion”, to honour the superstar, Dhoni’s fame entices entertainment, sports, and cinema buffs alike. His immense popularity has created a field day for cybercriminals to lure unsuspecting consumers to malicious websites that may install malware or steal personal information and passwords.

Emerging second on the list, was another Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, followed by Gautam Gulati, winner of the reality TV show – Bigg Boss. Following them closely was Bollywood sensation Sunny Leone, and pop icon Badshah. Next on this list was Radhika Apte (6), Shraddha Kapoor (7), Harmanpreet Kaur (8), P.V. Sindhu (9) and Cristiano Ronaldo (10).

“The significant ease of internet access, through a host of connected devices has made it increasingly viable for users to avail content from all over the world. As subscription-based content platforms continue to grow in India, netizens often look for free and pirated content such as major sports events, movies, TV shows, and images of their favourite superstars. Unfortunately, they may not be fully aware of the risks that malicious websites providing such content can pose in exchange for this access.” said Venkat Krishnapur, Vice-President of Engineering and Managing Director, McAfee India.

He further added, “Cybercriminals leverage this opportunity and prey on consumer vulnerabilities when they compromise on security in favour of convenience. It is essential for consumers to recognize these threats, think before they click and avoid suspicious links that promise free content.”

In summary, consumers are faced with endless options to feed their obsession with their favourite celebrities. They are interacting with content across multiple devices and conducting potentially dangerous searches across the internet to find the latest information or gossip without fear of consequence. For cybercriminals, this creates a field day to lure unsuspecting consumers to malicious websites that may install malware or steal personal information and passwords.