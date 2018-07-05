Lupin Limited mandates Trend Micro to secure their vast IT environment

Trend Micro Incorporated secures Lupin Limited needs across data centers, endpoints, email and networks. Trend Micro was also able to complement the existing security solutions of Lupin Limited through a comprehensive security across their major vectors, advanced shielding from vulnerabilities with virtual patching and safeguarding of networks and endpoints against advanced attacks. By providing out-of-box integration with existing perimeter security solutions, Trend Micro was able to further simplify Lupin’s security operations with a single management dashboard for all capabilities.

Lupin Limited required a high-level security solution to safeguard critical applications in its data centers, while also requiring protection of email on Microsoft Office 365 against advanced attacks a priority. With more than 300 servers running on multiple operating systems, Lupin also required the ability to detect targeted attacks, advanced threats, and ransomware across the network, capturing lateral, inbound and outbound traffic. Finally, Lupin wanted to manage the solution through a single console.

“Lupin was seeking a comprehensive security solution that would equip their servers, network, and email with advanced protection, and that could detect and block security exploits, while also being equipped with cloud capabilities. At Trend Micro, they found the perfect partner who could provide exactly that and more. We deployed our solution in two phases. The first phase involved deployment of Deep Security in a hybrid environment, which brought in robust capabilities for physical, virtual, and cloud servers, in one integrated platform. The second phase involved deployment of Smart Protection Complete and Deep Discovery Inspector. Also, Cloud App Security was used to secure more than 20,000 mailboxes operating on Office 365,” said, Nilesh Jain, Vice President – South East Asia and India, Trend Micro.