LTI Unveils Intelligent Enterprise Solutions for SAP S/4HANA

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. unveiled solutions that aim to help its customers accelerate their SAP S/4HANA® migration and save as much as 20-30% effort, depending on the migration scenarios with LTI’s Mosaic Profiler.

LTI has developed several domain based solutions: Intelligent Construction Enterprise (ICE), Preconfigured industry solution for Professional Services, as well as an Augmented Reality (AR) based solution for Guided Plant Maintenance. LTI’s other solutions include SAP® Leonardo® based Intelligent Asset Management, LTI’s Mosaic Automation tools leveraging Central Finance Implementation, LTI Mosaic Automation Platform for SAP S/4HANA, Blockchain based Supply Chain, and Financial Compliance solution.

As a part of its ICE offering, LTI features “Project Pay-Chain” to address one critical need of industries with project-based services – managing payment applications and cashflows effectively. The solution is a result of comprehensive co-innovation initiative between LTI and SAP to create differentiated solutions for construction and other project based industries. Project Pay-Chain provides a simplified and automated process for managing the application and payment process designed specifically to support the complexities of the construction industry, including retention, joint checks, and lien waivers.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President Sales & Executive Board Member, LTI said, “As a Global Strategic Services Partner of SAP, LTI is focused on powering tomorrow’s breakaway enterprises with a digital core that is simple and unencumbered. With a proven SAP expertise, LTI is committed to bringing speed, transparency and agility by innovating best-fit solutions for enterprises across industries.”

Ralph Stemler, Senior Vice President Industry Ecosystem, SAP said, “LTI’s expertise and investments facilitate the delivery of joint innovations like the Intelligent Construction Enterprise through close collaboration with SAP Engineering, Construction and Operations Industry business unit and positions it well to help every customer become a smart, best-run business.”