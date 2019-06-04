LTI Partners with Chennai Mathematical Institute

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) to drive innovation in emerging technologies. As a part of this alliance, LTI and CMI will work together in areas of Digital Analytics, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning.

CMI offers academic assistance and promotes research in mathematics and computer science. Through this MoU, LTI and CMI will encourage research in these academic streams and train tech professionals to make them future-ready. As a part of this alliance, both LTI and CMI will work toward creating knowledge sharing platforms like joint seminars, events, and workshops that will be conducted at CMI/LTI campus. Moreover, students will also be offered short-term and long-term projects and internships in the area of data science.

Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI said, “India’s impressive performance in the global IT services landscape is due to the high standard of education offered by premier institutes like CMI. As this landscape is ever-evolving with the power of disruptive technologies, enterprises are being highly ambitious about automation and digital transformation, which need strong skills in Analytics and Data Sciences. Through our partnership with CMI, we aim to address this industry demand and empower aspiring students by offering them practical exposure to solving real-world business challenges”.

Madhavan Mukund, Deputy Director and Dean of Studies, CMI said, “In a digitally evolving era, the relevance of mathematics and statistics is growing exponentially. Our partnership with LTI will create a right blend of theory with industry relevant application and create newer opportunities for aspiring tech professionals. We are confident that this initiative will act as a bridging platform to connect passionate technologists with industry experts and stimulate creative thinking in areas of emerging technology. We look forward to a fruitful association with LTI.”

LTI is a patron member with the MIT Center for Information Systems Research (MIT CISR) and has an alliance with Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) contributing actively towards digital technologies research.