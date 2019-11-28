L&T Technology Services recognized as a ‘Leader’ among IoT services providers in Zinnov Zones 2019

L&T Technology Services has been recognized among the top service providers in innovation and capability for Internet of Things (IoT) Technology and Services in the Zinnov Zones IoT Services Rating for 2019. Zinnov has also positioned LTTS as ‘Leader’ across 7 other unique expertise areas.

The areas of expertise for which LTTS has been ranked as Leader include IoT Engineering, Industry 4.0, Connected Worker, Connected Logistics, Connected Assets, Energy and Utilities and Telecom.

Over 3,800 engineers from LTTS’ IoT engineering and managed services provide application and services platform that caters to asset management, energy management, digital factory, smart homes, connected products, connected transportation and smart healthcare.

LTTS’ IoT platform allows holistic end-to-end integration of the best products and solutions that assist in product engineering, sensor engineering, narrow band IoT framework for communication IPs, Edge analytics at sensor level, system integration and managed services. The platform also supports services such as advisory & consulting, cyber security, integrated analytics, gateways and controllers and end-to-end application development involving mobility applications, image processing and data analytics. These services have grown 48% year-over-year.

Zinnov rated LTTS’ advanced capabilities in offering IoT services to a global clientele of over 150 clients across its five verticals, with its offerings having been deployed in 1,067 projects across the globe.

Shashidhara Dongre, Global Head, Smart Products and Services at L&T Technology Services commented: “LTTS’ positioning as a ‘Leader’ in Zinnov Zones for IoT Technology Services for the third time in succession, is a reaffirmation of LTTS’ technological capabilities and expertise across the spectrum of IoT services. This important industry recognition inspires us to further push the digital transformation envelope for our customers. With our proprietary IoT platforms and solutions we enable enterprises to tap newer revenue streams by creating the next generation of smart products and services”.

Sidhant Rastogi, Partner & Practice Head, Zinnov said: LTTS has been rated ‘Leader’ in the Zinnov Zones IoT Services Rating 2019. The company has witnessed high growth in the last couple of years. It’s investments towards building horizontal platform capabilities (UBIQWeise and AiKno™) and vertical specific IoT solutions (i-BEMS, mCARE, WAGES, etc.) and new wins across multiple areas such as connected assets, autonomous vehicles, and industry 4.0 led engagements have helped fortify its positioning. LTTS’ deep-rooted domain capabilities and expertise in the space of industrial automation has helped build connected factories for its global clientele. Its framework-driven approach to identify use-cases and enhance RoI from client investments has helped LTTS take industry 4.0 initiatives and establish a successful track record across multiple geographies.