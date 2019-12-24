LogMeIn’s Bold360 Expands Messaging to WhatsApp, WeChat, Facebook Messenger, SMS Text

LogMeIn announced it is making it easier than ever for customers to engage with businesses on the messaging applications they prefer to use. Bold360’s latest release helps businesses transform contact centers by offering always-on, scalable, and best-in-class customer engagement on the most popular global messaging channels including WhatsApp, WeChat, Facebook Messenger, and SMS Text.

Messaging apps have become a preferred platform for personal engagement, with over 41 million messages sent per minute. In response, businesses are aligning their customer engagement strategies to meet customers where they already are. With Bold360’s robust messaging capabilities, customers have more choice in how they communicate with businesses.

“Gone are the days of waiting on hold or missing a business’s open hours for customer service. Customers should not be limited to live support over antiquated channels,” said Yaniv Reznik, Vice President of Customer Engagement Products at LogMeIn. “With the latest enhancements to Bold360, we’re making it possible for businesses to achieve messaging success at scale – and these new messaging channels are just the beginning. We are working to add more channels including Apple Business Chat and Google Business Messaging, as well as creating new efficiencies for agents and supervisors who manage these channels behind the scenes.”

The speed and ease-of-use with messaging apps lowers the barrier to engagement, making it easier for customers to reach out to customer support on their own schedule. Yet, without the right tools to handle these additional engagements support teams could become overwhelmed. With Bold360, customers are met with fully integrated chatbot and live agent support no matter which app they choose to use.

“What precipitated our move to Bold360 was a new service we launched called “Ask Whistler” that is geared to visitors that are in-resort. Through Bold360, we are elevating our in-resort experience by offering our visitors the ability to interact with a live, local agent via Facebook, WhatsApp and SMS to get quick answers from where to go for dinner to how to find their way around the Village,” said Tim Bonnell, Senior Manager, Web and IT at Tourism Whistler in British Columbia. “What’s great about Bold360 is that it allows us to offer this unique, personalized, live customer service option visitors can access from their mobile devices. Additionally, as our agents have an omnichannel view across all customer interactions, we can streamline the experience, and the Geofluent integration with translation options has been particularly helpful for those visiting from outside of the country.”

The full power of Bold360’s customer engagement solution is on display with messaging. AI-powered chatbots handle routine queries over all messaging channels freeing human agents to spend more time on complex and higher-value inquiries. Not only are agents’ workloads reduced by customer-facing bots who handle repeated questions over messaging channels, but agents are further supported by bots after escalation. Bots look through connected systems and deliver relevant information to the agent’s fingertips. And agents manage these new channels in a unified, robust workspace with routing capabilities tailored to handle both asynchronous and live conversations, ensuring optimal efficiency as a business expands the engagement channels it offers customers.

“Creating great experiences for our customers is really important to us and our business, so we’re always looking for better ways to engage. Our goal is to have customers be able to use their preferred channel – whether chat, phone, email or WhatsApp – to complete a booking or seek additional information. Bold360 is helping us meet this through addressing customer queries quickly and smoothly across all digital channels,” said Neil Stotesbury, Customer Service Manager, Netflights. “Additionally, having full visibility into the entire customer conversation regardless of the channel is ideal. It’s been great to see how we can scale our digital support without compromising the quality of our interactions with customers.”

Further, Bold360’s Voices Dashboard clusters customer intents from messaging channels with queries from other channels, so businesses get a complete picture of what their customers’ needs are across all touchpoints.