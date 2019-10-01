LogMeIn Unveils New Version of GoToMeeting with AI-Powered Transcription Capabilities

LogMeIn, Inc. announced the next major launch for its GoTo portfolio of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) products with a completely new experience for GoToMeeting.

The new GoToMeeting focuses on delivering a simple, intuitive end-user experience, while giving IT even more control over deployment, management, and security. The product includes a video-first meeting experience, industry-leading audio quality, a new meeting hub, powerful meeting diagnostics, and additional AI-powered transcription capabilities.

These updates help to streamline collaboration with a faster, more modern look and feel that’s consistent across web browsers as well as desktop and mobile applications.

LogMeIn took a customer-first approach with the new GoToMeeting, listening to feedback from thousands of collaboration users to develop the product. LogMeIn’s GoTo portfolio delivers an intuitive experience for end-users while supporting the needs of IT leaders.

According to recent research from Ovum, seven out of ten IT leaders are looking to invest in new collaboration technologies in 2020. The new GoToMeeting was built with IT leaders in mind to support a modern workforce working how, where, and when they want.

“The very nature of work is changing, and we wanted to create a new GoToMeeting that is simple, fast and intuitive for users, while also giving IT a collaboration platform that sets them up for the future. Today we are releasing the video conferencing experience of tomorrow to revolutionize the way people collaborate with the most modern solution available,” said Mark Strassman Senior Vice President and General Manager of Unified Communications and Collaboration at LogMeIn.

“Through thousands of conversations and feedback from our customers, we reimagined the new GoToMeeting to deliver a delightful end-user experience, while also providing the security and reliability IT expects from a trusted communications and collaboration provider. We are excited to launch this new experience today to further drive GoTo’s leadership in the video meetings space.”