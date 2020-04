LogMeIn Reimagines Customer Engagement with Virtual CXNext 2020

LogMeIn announced that CXNext: Engagement Redefined has been transformed into a live, global virtual event taking place on May 12, 2020. CXNext will bring together industry leaders and experts across customer experience (CX), IT, and digital experience to share inspiration, strategy frameworks, and real-time insights to reimagine the customer experience from start to finish.

“CX is a journey, not a single moment in time. And if there is anything the past few months have taught us, it’s that journeys take detours. Businesses across every industry have had to transform what engagement and support mean for their customers and employees in the face of disruption,” said Ryan Lester, Senior Director, Customer Experience Technologies at LogMeIn. “In transforming CXNext from an in-person event to a virtual experience, it is enabling us to bring the global CX and business community together to share our collective experiences in managing this new era of uncertainty and to also discuss the opportunities that lie ahead that will truly enable us to redefine the next evolution of CX.”

At CXNext, attendees will see firsthand how customer service and support leaders are transforming their organizations and creating amazing experiences. CXNext will offer interactive components with live and on-demand content, collaborative engagement through surveys and polling as well as one-on-one networking opportunities and small group discussions. Attendees will come away with valuable insights from experts on the frontlines of CX to build their own playbook to drive their CX strategy.